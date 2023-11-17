Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, strongly condemned civilian deaths in the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasising India's steadfast opposition to violence and terrorism. He stated, "We have exercised restraint and given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas." After discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas, PM Modi also highlighted India's humanitarian aid to Palestine and urged Global South countries to unite for the greater global good amid emerging challenges in the West Asia region. Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to First-Time Voters in Madhya Pradesh, Urges Record Turnout for Chhattisgarh in Second Phase of Polling.

