Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, IndiGo issues a travel advisory today, June 23. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo said that some of their flights may experience delays or diversions. "These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace," IndiGo said. IndiGo further asked people to check flight status regularly. "If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website.," the post read. The development comes after a significant escalation unfolded in the Middle East today, June 23, after Iran targeted US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, amid ongoing conflict with Israel. Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar Announce ‘Temporary’ Suspension of Air Traffic As Precautionary Measures Following Iranian’s Retaliatory Attack on US Bases.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory for the Situation in the Middle East

Travel Advisory In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may experience delays or diversions. These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace. We recommend checking your flight status regularly. If… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 23, 2025

