Twenty-five devotees were injured on Sunday afternoon after a 'mandap' erected for a religious event in Maharashtra's Jalna got blown away due to strong winds. Thirteen persons have sustained serious wounds and are being treated at Jalna district hospital, while the remaining twelve are admitted to the rural health centre in Hasnabad, the official informed. The incident took place in Wazirkheda village in Bhokardan tehsil at 1 pm when a large crowd of devotees had gathered to listen to a 'Shiv Mahapuran' discourse by Santosh Maharaj Adhavne. Leopard in Nashik: Big Cat Strolls Through Residential Area in Maharashtra’s Manmad, Attacks Duck Before Vanishing (Watch Video).

Over 20 People Injured After Religious Event Mandap Gets Blown Away in Jalna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)