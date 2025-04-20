A leopard entered a residential area in Manmad in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, April 18. The leopard's stroll in Manmad was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. In the video, the leopard can be seen casually walking outside a house. However, after spotting a duck, the big cat stealthily approaches it and launches an attack. Fortunately, the duck escaped the leopard attack and the big cat then vanished after hearing a loud thud. Nagpur: Leopard Trapped Near Vayphal Toll Plaza on Samruddhi Expressway Safely Rescued by Forest Officials in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Duck Escapes Leopard Attack in Manmad

