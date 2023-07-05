A car was washed away in floods caused by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday. Heavy rain lashed many parts of the Jammu region, including Bari Brahmana. Hailstorm was also reported in some areas. Heavy downpours over-flooded the city roads, lanes and drains, while the flash flood was witnessed in many Nallahs in the region. Gurugram Rains Videos: Heavy Downpour Leads to Waterlogging in Several Areas, Clips of Waterlogged Streets Go Viral.

Jammu and Kashmir Rains:

#WATCH | A car washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Bari Brahmana of Samba district, J&K. (04.07) pic.twitter.com/ToWu3nq30r — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

