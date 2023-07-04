Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Haryana especially Gurugram today, July 4. The hevay downpour in Gurugram led to waterlogging in several areas. One video showed commuters facing trouble as a service road got waterlogged near Subhash Chowk following heavy rainfall in the city. Another video showed vehicles passing through the waterlogged streets of Sector 45 in Gurugram. Multiple videos on social media showed severe waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram after heavy rains lashed the city. Haryana Rains: Incessant Rainfall Lashes Gurugram, Waterlogging Hits Vehicular Movement (Watch Video).

Service Road Gets Waterlogged Near Subhash Chowk

#WATCH | Commuters face trouble as a service road gets waterlogged near Subhash Chowk following rainfall in Haryana's Gurugram pic.twitter.com/Em5gRSSNzO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

Rainfall Causes Waterlogging

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city (Visuals from Sector 45) pic.twitter.com/0PiH325w6h — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

