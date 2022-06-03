A Central government employee under PM package said "Situation is getting worse, 4 killings took place today". "30-40 families have left the city". "Our demand was not fulfilled". "Their (govt's) safer places are within the city only, no safe place is available in Srinagar".

On Thursday, Kashmiri Pandit and non-local government employees in Jammu and Kashmir took out a march to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. Protesters said they are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation in the valley as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs are safe here.

Jammu, J&K | Situation is getting worse. 4 killings took place today. 30-40 families have left the city. Our demand was not fulfilled. Their (govt's) safer places are within the city only, no safe place is available in Srinagar, said Amit Kaul, an employee under PM package pic.twitter.com/tOy8d6BGGl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

