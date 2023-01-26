A grenade was found near the outer wall of former Surankote MLA Choudhary Muhammad Akram's house in Poonch on Thursday. Investigation underway, reported ANI citing Poonch Police. On Saturday, an explosion was reported at the house of a former legislator. The blast incident had taken place at around 7:30 pm on Saturday. J-K Police Tightens Security in Poonch Ahead of Republic Day.

Grenade Found:

Jammu & Kashmir | A grenade has been found near the outer wall of former Surankote MLA Choudhary Muhammad Akram's house in Poonch. Investigation underway: Poonch Police pic.twitter.com/kua92vh2Xi — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

