PM Narendra Modi will be shortly laying the foundation stone of the Jewar Airport, also called as the Noida International Airport, at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. The ambitious Jewar Aiport project will be undertaken in four phases. The first phase, with a estimate budget of around Rs 10,500 crore is scheduled to be completed to 2024. The land acquisition process for this phase has been done. The final phase is expected to be completed between 2040 and 2050. Scroll down to see the live streaming of the event on the official YouTube channel of PMO.

Watch Live Streaming Of PM Narendra Modi Laying Foundation Stone of Noida International Airport:

