The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday asked the students to cancel the screening of "India: The Modi Question" documentary by BBC, saying "such an unauthorised activity may disturb communal harmony and peaceful environment" of the university. Till now, the students who organised the screening have not said anything about the university's advice. BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Government Blocks Multiple YouTube Videos, Tweets Sharing 'India: The Modi Question'.

JNU Asks Students to Cancel Screening of Controversial Documentary:

JNU asks to cancel the screening of the documentary "India: The Modi Question" scheduled for 24th Jan by a group of students stating that "such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace & harmony in the University.". pic.twitter.com/yQwDah9xx7 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)