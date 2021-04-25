Kajal Sinha, TMC candidate from Khardaha in West Bengal, died on Sunday due to COVID-19. Sinha had tested positive for coronavirus on April 23. The news of Sinha's demise was shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.

Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid.He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 25, 2021

