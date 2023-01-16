A shocking video from UP’s Kanpur shows hooliganism of auto drivers. Few auto drivers thrashed a man along with his wife and kid on the road. Reports say that a heated argument broke out between the drivers and family over not giving way and led to violence. The viral video shows both husband and wife including a little kid with blood stains on his face as the family was attacked by the goons over road rage. As the video moves further, it shows the lady was attacked by another driver for grabbing his fellow mate from collars. Seeing his wife getting attacked, the husband tries to jump between them and somehow loses his control and falls on the ground with his injured kid. After the video went viral, police took cognisance of the matter and have launched probe. Punjab Shocker: Parents Thrash School Clerk After Argument Over Outstanding Fees Turns Violent in Ludhiana (Watch Video).

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

सम्बन्धित को जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 16, 2023

