A shocking incident has come to light from Ludhiana where a school clerk was thrashed by the parents in the school office over an argument. Reportedly, the incident took place when the two parties met to discuss the pending fees for 6 children which amounted to Rs. 2 lakhs. However, the discussion took a violent turn and led to a physical fight. In the video, the guardian can be seen slapping the clerk. UP Shocker: Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed For Six Hours in Bareilly, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral (Disturbing Visuals).

Parents Thrash School Clerk:

Watch: Parents thrash school clerk over outstanding fees in Ludhiana. Two parents and a clerk reportedly get into a fight over school fees. The ruckus was allegedly created while the two parties met to discuss the pending fees for 6 children which amounted to 2.2 lakh. pic.twitter.com/sUDU65aGbT — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) November 26, 2022

