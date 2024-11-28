In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a bus carrying school students and teachers slid off the road in Koppal today, November 28. According to news agency ANI, the bus was carrying 60 students and seven teachers of Vasavi School. It is reported that the students and teachers escaped with minor injuries after a bus taking them to Hampi and Vijayapura for an educational school trip slid off the road near Gangavathi in Koppal. Karnataka Road Accident: 8 School Students, Driver Injured After Car Overturns Due to Brake Failure in Dakshina Kannada District.

Bus Slids off the Road Near Gangavathi in Koppal

#WATCH | Karnataka | 60 students and seven teachers of Vasavi School escaped with minor injuries after a bus taking them to Hampi and Vijayapura for an educational school trip slid off the road near Gangavathi in Koppal, early morning today pic.twitter.com/dFjzGriVIU — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

