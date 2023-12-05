Members of the Rajput community protested outside a hospital in Jaipur, where the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been kept. Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, December 5. A video of the killing of Gogamedi has also surfaced online. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Caught on Camera, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Members of Rajput Community Protest Outside Jaipur Hospital

#WATCH | Members of the Rajput community protest outside a Jaipur hospital, where mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena have been kept He was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Rajasthan's Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/XrePR7ryXg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

Karni Sena Chief Shot Dead in Jaipur

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door. Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. (Disclaimer: PTI… pic.twitter.com/2W4TQely7C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

