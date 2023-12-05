Members of the Rajput community protested outside a hospital in Jaipur, where the mortal remains of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have been kept. Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday, December 5. A video of the killing of Gogamedi has also surfaced online. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Caught on Camera, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Members of Rajput Community Protest Outside Jaipur Hospital

Karni Sena Chief Shot Dead in Jaipur 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)