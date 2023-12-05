The murder of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President was caught on CCTV video shared by the news agency PTI on Tuesday, December 5. In the footage, it can be seen that two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door. Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital in Jaipur, where he was rushed to. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Bike-Borne Criminals Murder National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur (Watch Videos).

CCTV Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows two men firing multiple shots at Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and another man standing at the door. Gogamedi died, while one of his security personnel and another person were injured in the firing. (Disclaimer: PTI… pic.twitter.com/2W4TQely7C — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2023

