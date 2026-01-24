Two local labourers saved a youth from drowning after his speeding car plunged into a canal near Chandi Chowki in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on Saturday afternoon, January 24. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Sahawar police station when the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it veering off the road and into the deep waters. Witnessing the car sink, labourers Bikesh Yadav and Dhara Singh, who were working nearby, immediately jumped into the canal before emergency services could arrive. Despite the risk of being swept away and sustaining injuries during the struggle, the duo successfully pulled the trapped occupant to safety. Both rescuers suffered injuries during the rescue mission. Rampur Road Accident: Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero SUV After Colliding with Divider in Uttar Pradesh, Driver Dies (Disturbing Video).
2 Labourers Risk Lives to Rescue Youth from Drowning Car in Kasganj
कार सवारों की जान बचाने वाले इन मजदूरों के साहस को नमन🙏
कासगंज में सहावर थाना अंतर्गत चांडी पुलिस चौकी के पास शनिवार दोपहर उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जब एक तेज रफ्तार कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में गिर गई। पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले से नहर के पास काम कर रहे मजदूर बीकेश यादव और धारा… pic.twitter.com/eajNhaMTld
— Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) January 24, 2026
