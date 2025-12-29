In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a driver of an SUV died after an overloaded lorry overturned onto his vehicle. It is reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening, December 28. A disturbing video of the incident surfaced online and has gone viral. It is learned that the accident took place on the Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to the local power house. In the viral clip, chaos is seen at an intersection as an overloaded lorry overturns onto a Bolero SUV. The incident occurred when the truck loaded with wood shavings collided with the divider and overturned onto the SUV. The lorry was heading towards Bilaspur when the accident took place. As per reports, the SUV belonged to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department. The SUV's driver, who was later identified as Firasat (54), died in the accident. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: SUV Catches Fire After Colliding With Tempo Traveller on Purvanchal Expressway, Video Shows Vehicle Engulfed in Flames.

Overloaded Lorry Overturns on Bolero in Rampur

#Rampur 🚨 Disturbing visuals Chaos at an intersection after an overloaded lorry overturned onto a Bolero. The Bolero driver appears not to have checked the rear-view mirrors. pic.twitter.com/3IdYsXlEly — Mayank Gajwani (@mayankgajwani) December 29, 2025

Bolero Driver Dies After Overloaded Lorry Overturns on His SUV in Rampur

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Video ⚠️ यूपी | रामपुर में लकड़ी के बुरादे से भरा ट्रक डिवाइडर से टकराकर बोलेरो गाड़ी पर पलट गया। ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई। शरीर की कई हड्डियां टूट गईं। pic.twitter.com/jwq82hUJz0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Mayank Gajwani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

