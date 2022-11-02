BJP took a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that jailed minister Satyendar Jain was getting VIP treatment in prison. Amid this, posters showing Kejriwal giving a massage to a person turned outside Tihar jail. BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Amit Malviya shared the images and videos of banners outside the jail.

'Kejriwal Massage Centre' Posters Outside Tihar Jail:

“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail… Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn’t spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022

BJP Takes Dig:

