A vehicle in the convoy of Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty rammed into an ambulance on Thursday. The unfortunate incident occurred at Kottarakkara's Pulaman Junction in Kollam district, resulting in the ambulance van overturning. Three people, including a patient, were injured as a consequence of the incident. The occurrence took place when a driver from the minister's convoy collided the police jeep into the side of the ambulance van in Kottarakkara. Kerala: Woman Autorickshaw Driver Dies in Accident After Her Three-Wheeler Gets Hit by Wild Boar in Palakkad, Four School Children Injured.

Kerala Road Accident Video:

Kerala Education Minister V Sivan Kutty’s pilot vehicle crashed against an ambulance near Kottarakara in Kollam district. 3 were injured in this accident. pic.twitter.com/l3ROkGd2sn — Bharat । भारत । ਭਾਰਤ (@RealBharatB) July 13, 2023

