In a shocking incident in Kerala, a 48-year-old man allegedly pushed a woman off the moving Kerala Express (Train No. 12626) while under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night, November 2. The incident occurred around 8:40 PM between Varkala and Kadakkavur railway stations, when the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, shoved the victim from the rear general coach. Railway officials immediately deboarded and detained Kumar at Trivandrum North station before handing him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The severely injured woman was rescued and taken to Varkala Railway Station by another train before being shifted to Mission Hospital and later to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital. According to the RPF, she remains unconscious with serious head and abdominal injuries. Kerala Shocker: Railway Porter Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Actress at Thiruvananthapuram North Railway Station.

Drunk Passenger Arrested for Pushing Woman Off Kerala Express

Southern Railway PRO says, "On 02.11.2025 at about 20:40 hrs, a male passenger Suresh Kumar, aged 48 years, under the influence of alcohol, pushed a female passenger, from the rear General Coach of Train No. 12626 Kerala Exp (NDLS–TVC) between Varkala and Kadakkavur railway… — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

