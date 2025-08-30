Panic spread in Bhaunwala village of Dehradun’s Vikasnagar area after a massive king cobra was spotted coiled in bushes along a house’s boundary wall. The incident, which occurred in the Jhajra forest range, alarmed residents, who immediately alerted the forest department. During the rescue operation, the highly venomous snake turned aggressive and reportedly attacked the forest team, narrowly missing the officers. A video of the King Cobra attack has surfaced on social media. The forest team managed to overpower the snake and captured it safely. The cobra was later released into a nearby forest. No injuries were reported. King Cobras Found Near Mount Everest Raise Alarms Over Climate Change.

Forest Team Attacked by King Cobra During Rescue in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)