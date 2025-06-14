Kathmandu, June 14: In a rare and alarming development, ten highly venomous snakes, nine King Cobras and one Monocled Cobra, have been rescued from various parts of the Kathmandu Valley over the past six weeks, sparking concern among scientists and conservationists. The snakes were discovered in areas such as Gopaleshwor, Bhanjyang, Sokhol, and Phoolchowk, well outside their typical lowland habitat.

King Cobras, the world’s longest venomous snakes, are typically found in tropical forests of southern Nepal, India, and Southeast Asia. Their sudden appearance at elevations between 1,000 and 2,700 meters, much closer to the Everest region, is highly unusual. Experts believe the sightings may be linked to climate change, as rising temperatures allow tropical species to survive in higher, cooler areas. Poop Problem: Mount Everest Climbers Asked To Bring Back Poo in Bags.

King Cobras Found Near Mount Everest

“These snakes might have arrived in the Valley with logs and hay transported by trucks, but they’ve now started nesting and adapting here,” said Subodh Acharya, a snake rescue trainer from the Mithila Wildlife Trust. Local officials have also confirmed the presence of cobra nests and eggs in nearby forests, suggesting the snakes may be establishing new breeding grounds.

The maximum temperature in Nepal is rising by 0.05°C annually, a faster rate than in the lowland Tarai region, accelerating habitat shifts for many species. “This is a clear warning sign,” a herpetologist told The Kathmandu Post, underscoring the broader ecological implications. Subrata Ghosh Dies: Indian Mountaineer Dies on Mount Everest’s Hillary Step After He Refuses To Descend Due to ‘Exhaustion’.

King Cobras are classified as vulnerable on Nepal’s National Red Data Book and the IUCN Red List. Habitat destruction, human conflict, and climate change remain significant threats to their survival. While no injuries have been reported, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and vigilant.

To address the growing risk, the Ministry of Health has expanded snakebite treatment centres in hill districts and stocked them with anti-venom imported from India. However, experts note that the available anti-venom is not specifically formulated for King Cobra bites.

