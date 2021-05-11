Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted to the Health Ministry seeking transparency.

Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 11, 2021

