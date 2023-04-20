Punjab police sources have confirmed to news agency ANI that Kirandeep Kaur, wife of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has been detained at Amritsar Airport. She was apprehended while trying to board a flight to London. Punjab Police has reportedly decided to investigate the background and life of Kirandeep Kaur. The couple reportedly got married in February 2023. A new update has emerged in the incident as according to news agency ANI, Kaur has not been detained yet but is being questioned by the immigration department. Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Kirandeep Kaur, Britain-Origin Wife of Fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief, on Police Radar for Raising Funds Abroad.

Kirandeep Kaur Being Questioned by Immigration Department

UPDATE | Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet clarify Punjab Police source but is being questioned by the Immigration department, more details awaited. https://t.co/kQO3qPhzy8 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Kirandeep Kaur Detained

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London: Punjab Police Sources pic.twitter.com/yM6m00KuvM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

