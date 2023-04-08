Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car was hit by a truck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the road accident. More details are awaited. Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ajay Jadeja Flag Off 'IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run' From Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Watch Video).

Kiren Rijiju Accident:

Union Law Minister @KirenRijiju bullet proof car met with an accident on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Banihal. No injuries reports but car suffered minot damages. pic.twitter.com/nbSfGEjVnO — Suhail Nazeer (@SaahilSuhail) April 8, 2023

Rijiju Survives Accident:

Law minister #KirenRijiju's car meets with accident in Kashmir's Banihal, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/ZS93kdtcMi — Rahul Sisodia (@Sisodia19Rahul) April 8, 2023

