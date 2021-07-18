Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Slams About Her False Death News:

Dear @indiatoday

I am very much alive and taking treatment at the Global Hospital. Also FYI ate Dal Khichdi some time back.

I am sure as a leading media group you all are aware of basic Journalistic principles Please bother to verify such news. That's least one can expect. pic.twitter.com/4bkDBLqBc8

— Kishori Pednekar (@KishoriPednekar) July 18, 2021