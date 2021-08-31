A CCTV footage showing a speeding Audi Q3 car crashed into a light pole . At least seven people were killed in a car accident in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru of Tuesday. Among the deceased was DMK MLA from Hosur Y Prakash's Son Karuna Sagar. The accident took place at 1.45 AM. The seven deceased were travelling in an Audi Q3 Car speeding vehicle crashed into a light pole. Further investigation is underway.

