Thirty Sadhus Test Positive For COVID-19 in Haridwar So Far During Kumbh Mela 2021:

30 Sadhus have tested positive for #COVID19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17th April: Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer#Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

