Today, April 8, the Bombay High Court granted protection to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra till April 16 in the FIR registered against him. The Bombay High Court also issued a notice to the respondents. It must be noted that Kamra was seeking the cancellation of an FIR filed against him by the Shiv Sena. It is learned that the Bombay High Court has given time to the Shiv Sena till April 16 to respond to the notice. This comes after Kamra's lawyer said that the comedian faces death threats and requested a video appearance, which the court will consider in the next hearing. BookMyShow Breaks Silence After Kunal Kamra Asks Ticketing Platform Not To Delist Him Over Eknath Shinde Joke Row, Says Facts Misrepresented.

HC Grants Protection to Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra row | Bombay High Court grants protection to Kamra till April 16 and issues notice to respondents. Kunal Kamra was seeking the cancellation of an FIR filed against him by the Shiv Sena — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

