Delhi Police on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. "Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind, can't share further details on how he was involved. Our efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused," said HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police.

Check Tweet:

Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind, can't share further details on how he was involved. Our efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police on Punjabi singer Siddu Moosewala's murder pic.twitter.com/e9XFMF0nas — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)