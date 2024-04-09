A massive fire broke out at the mineral building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. While the cause of the fire remains unknown, several vehicles of the fire brigade have arrived on the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Bank in Hazratganj Area, Employees Jump Out of Building Through Windows (Watch Video).

Lucknow Fire

Uttar Pradesh: A severe fire broke out in the mineral building in Lucknow. Fire brigade vehicles are on the spot. pic.twitter.com/UlpcD9Xs1j — IANS (@ians_india) April 9, 2024

