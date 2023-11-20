A massive fire broke out branch of a bank in Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, November 20. Employees of the bank were seen getting out of the building through windows. Meanwhile, fire tenders reached at the spot shortly upon receiving the information and firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Bank in Hazratganj Area

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire breaks out at a bank in Hazratganj area of Lucknow. Employees of the bank seen getting out of the building through windows. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/0z5K4twcHE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2023

