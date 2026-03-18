A devastating fire broke out in a residential building in the Brijeshwari Annexe locality of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming at least seven lives. The blaze erupted around 3:00 AM while residents were asleep, quickly engulfing the multi-story structure. Preliminary reports suggest that an electric short circuit may have triggered the fire, which then spread rapidly through the building. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert. Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma confirmed the fatalities, stating that rescue teams have successfully cleared two floors and are continuing to search for survivors on the upper levels. Local authorities noted that the fire intensified after igniting vehicles parked on the ground floor, leading to thick smoke that trapped several occupants. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident and to verify if the building complied with mandatory fire safety regulations.

Seven Dead in Massive Fire at Indore Residential Building

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh | Seven people have lost their lives in the fire incident in a house in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality in Indore. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/ygKEPUO56y — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

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