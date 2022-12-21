In a tragic accident, a boy fell into an open water storage tank while playing in the courtyard. The incident took place in Damoh of Madhya Pradesh on December 19 at around 4:45 pm. In the video, the boy can be seen climbing on the opening of the tank. Unfortunately, he fell into the tank as the lid of the tank broke. The other boy who was also playing in the courtyard rushed inside the house and informed the family members. The boy was later rescued safely. Mumbai Shocker: Three-Year-Old Boy Falls From 5th Floor of Club, Dies During FIFA World Cup Final Match Event.

Boy Falls Into Water Storage Tank While Playing:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)