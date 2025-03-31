The rear coach of the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express, which was empty of passengers, caught fire near the Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, March 31. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, an official said. More details are awaited. Bhopal: Toxic Waste From Gas Tragedy To Be Incinerated in 72 Days.

Madhya Pradesh Train Fire

Passenger-less rear coach of Ahmedabad-Barauni Express catches fire near Itarsi station in MP, no one hurt: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2025

