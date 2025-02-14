Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, February 14. He was accompanied by his family. News agency ANI shared a video of CM Fadnavis and his family taking a holy dip at Arail Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Maharashtra: Amit Shah Asks Devendra Fadnavis Led-Government To Implement 3 New Criminal Laws in All Police Commissionerates of the State.

Devendra Fadnavis Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis), along with his family, takes holy dip at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#MahaKumbhWithPTI pic.twitter.com/CrMec5kkpE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2025

