On the occasion of New Year 2023 and the first day of the new year, a morning aarti was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023. A video of the priests performing the first aarti of 2023 at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. Devotees gathered in large numbers at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. New Year 2023: Devotees Gather at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to Watch Morning Aarti on First Day of New Year (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Maharashtra | 'Aarti' being performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/eBNHwVHiHg — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

