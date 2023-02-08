This year's "Maharashtra Bhushan" has been awarded to Padma Shri illustrator Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday. The senior artist was given the award in recognition of his work in spirituality, social awareness, social work, and the elimination of superstitions. Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Govt Announces Award in Balasaheb Thackeray's Name.

