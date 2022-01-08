Mumbai, January 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, through the CMO Maharashtra official Twitter handle, appealed everyone to ensure each other's safety and said that the state is battling another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We again stand at a juncture where we are battling a COVID wave. Without discussing how dangerous this new variant may or may not be, let us ensure the safety of one another. I earnestly request you to get vaccinated & mask up as it is the most effective way to fight the virus," said the CM in his tweet, warning against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Thackeray also appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 safety norms such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated to help fight the pandemic. CM Uddhav Thackeray's tweet came hours after fresh guidelines were issued and night curfew imposed in Maharashtra from 11 PM to 5 AM from January 10 and educational institutions closed till February 15, 2022.

