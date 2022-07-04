The Maharashtra DGIPR - the official Twitter handle of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations said that Maharashtra has emerged as the 'Top Performer' in the states 'Startup' ranking released by the Central Government. It also said that the has created Maharashtra as a leading state in promoting innovation ecosystems, and increasing the capacity of startups. The video shared by GDIPR says that Maharashtra has emerged as "Top Performer in developing a strong startup ecosystem in the state".

