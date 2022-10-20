Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government on Thursday decided to take back all criminal cases related to agitations on political and social issues till June 30, 2022. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting today. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says ‘We Are Real Inheritors of Balasaheb’s Thoughts’ After Election Commission Allots ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ As Party Name.

