After the Election Commission allotted news names to the two Shiv Sena factions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to Twitter to share his views. In his tweet, Shinde said, "Finally, the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's strong Hindutvawadi thoughts. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts." Earlier, the EC allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to Shinde faction and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to Thackeray faction. The commission also asked the Shinde faction to furnish a list of 3 fresh symbols by tomorrow, October 11.

We Are the Inheritors of Balasaheb’s Thoughts

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tweets, "Finally, the victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's strong Hindutvawadi thoughts. We are the inheritors of Balasaheb's thoughts." Election Commission of India allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena today. pic.twitter.com/woMqNG04pO — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)