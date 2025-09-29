The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday, September 28, staged a protest at the Andheri Metro station in Mumbai and blackened the station’s name and allegedly vandalised billboards. The protest targeted the use of Hindi-only advertisements at the metro station, with workers demanding greater visibility for Marathi, NDTV Marathi reported. Backed by party leaders, MNS warned of more such actions if Marathi is not given priority. The incident is now under police investigation for defacement of public property. In July, MNS chief Raj Thackeray prohibited his party members from interacting with the media or posting personal reactions on social media platforms. The order came days after the MNS and other groups led a protest march in the Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai to defend the Marathi ‘asmita’ (pride) amid rising political heat following the attack on a shopkeeper for refusing to speak in Marathi. Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

MNS Workers Blacken Hindi Advertisements at Andheri Metro Station

MNS आक्रमक! Andheri Metro स्थानकाच्या फलकाला फासलं काळं, कारण... फक्त हिंदी जाहिरात! | NDTV मराठी मुंबईतील अंधेरी मेट्रो स्थानकावर असलेल्या जाहिरात फलकावर केवळ हिंदी भाषेचा वापर केल्यामुळे मनसे कार्यकर्त्यांनी तीव्र विरोध दर्शवला. मनसे पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी आक्रमक होत या जाहिरात… pic.twitter.com/cQE78wsLQ0 — NDTV Marathi (@NDTVMarathi) September 29, 2025

Ink Attack at Andheri Metro Station

🚨 MNS workers vandalised a Hindi advertisement at Andheri Metro Station, smearing ink & damaging the board Party leaders insist metro ads must be only in Marathi, warning of similar action against future Hindi ads “Marathi is the language of Maharashtra” says MNS#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/6YEohrbxwJ — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)