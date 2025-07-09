Mumbai, July 9: Amid the language controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has prohibited his party members from interacting with media or posting personal reactions on social media platforms. Even the party's official spokespersons should not speak to the media without his prior approval, Thackeray said on Tuesday.

His instructions came days after he shared the stage with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai at a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', to celebrate the rollback of two Government Resolutions (GRs) issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. The coming together of the estranged cousins-turned-comrades has not only enthused cadres of both parties, but it could also give a lifeline to both parties, which are struggling to regain their footing after drubbing in the assembly polls last year. ‘We Have Come Together, to Live Together’: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Announces Joining Hands With Raj Thackeray on Issue of Marathi Language and Maharashtra (Watch Video).

In a post on X on Tuesday night, Raj Thackeray said, "A clear order...No one from the party should communicate with newspapers, news channels, or any digital platforms. Also, no one should post personal reaction videos on social media." He further said even those designated as official spokespersons of the party should not speak to the media or express views on social media without his explicit permission. "Those who have been officially given the responsibility of speaking to the media must also seek my approval before doing so," he said. No reason was attributed by the MNS leader or the party behind his directions. ‘Tumko Patak Patak Ke Maarenge’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Launches Direct Attack on ‘Big Boss’ Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row (Watch Video).

Earlier on Tuesday, the MNS and other groups led a protest march in Mira Bhayandar area near Mumbai to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride) amid rising political heat following the attack on a shopkeeper for refusal to speak in Marathi. The march witnessed detention of several activists by the police with leaders and workers of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) also joining the protest. The march was organised by the MNS and other pro-Marathi groups under the aegis of Marathi Ekikaran Samiti to counter a protest staged by traders recently against the slapping of a food stall owner by MNS workers on July 1 for not speaking in Marathi.