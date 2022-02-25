Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Malik was taken for a medical examination from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. He has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case.

