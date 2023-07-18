A tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik highway claimed the lives of four passengers and left five others injured. The incident occurred at the Padgha-Khadavali turning point when a container collided with a jeep carrying passengers. The collision, captured on a CCTV camera installed on the highway, shows the terrifying moment of impact. Locals rushed to the scene and transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where four individuals were pronounced dead. At the same time, the remaining five were admitted with multiple injuries, some in critical condition. Maharashtra Road Accident: Two Injured in Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces.

Collision on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Claims Four Lives, Injures Five

At least four people were killed and six others injured when a container truck rammed into a passenger jeep on the #Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Bhiwandi, district officials said on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/zpNdS0yrUM — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2023

