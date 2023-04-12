Two suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision between two bikes in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today, April 12. The video of the incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby, is going viral on social media. In the video, two speeding motorcycles could be seen coming face to face. After colliding, one of the bikes collapses on the spot while the other one gets dragged for a distance. Mumbai: Minor Girl Vidya Bansode Crushed To Death by Dumper in Dahisar, Driver Arrested After Terrifying Accident Video Goes Viral.

Maharashtra Road Accident:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)