In a horrifying incident, a man in his 30s woke up his sleeping wife and threw her in front of a speeding long-distance train at Vasai railway station on Monday morning. He then woke up his two minor children and fled. The shocking incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed at the railway station. According to reports, police teams have been formed and the accused's last location has been tracked to Kalyan.

Watch Video:

