Manish Maheshwari on Friday stepped down from the position of CEO and Director of the Invact Metaversity. Invact Inc., in a tweet, said, "over the last few days, we have been in the news, more than we have ever been! So here is the official update. Manish Maheshwari has stepped down from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Invact, Inc. as of May 27, 2022."

Check Tweet:

